-$0.65 EPS Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Express reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2,066.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.49) to ($3.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.94 million. Express had a negative net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Express in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Express by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Express by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Express by 146.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Express by 294.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Express by 131.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares during the period.

NYSE:EXPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.75. 68,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Express has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

