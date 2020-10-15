$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $4.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE KMPR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.76. 4,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,379. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20. Kemper has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $740,682.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at $488,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $1,036,969.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,118.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 5.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 7.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.