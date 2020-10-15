$1.66 EPS Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.88. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

In other Best Buy news, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 773,547 shares of company stock valued at $89,257,157. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Best Buy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 31.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,912 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 40.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,964 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.