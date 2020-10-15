$118.13 Million in Sales Expected for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will report $118.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.70 million and the lowest is $117.72 million. Stag Industrial posted sales of $102.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year sales of $474.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.30 million to $475.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $505.37 million, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $515.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stag Industrial stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 15,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,344. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

