1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Short Interest Down 81.1% in September

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIH traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503. 1347 Property Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.53). 1347 Property Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of ($0.55) million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of 1347 Property Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

