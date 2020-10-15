$19.10 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) will announce $19.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.20 million. Pacific City Financial reported sales of $20.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full-year sales of $76.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $76.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $78.50 million, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $79.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacific City Financial.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million.

PCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific City Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific City Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

PCB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,160. Pacific City Financial has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pacific City Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

