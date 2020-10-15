$194.04 Million in Sales Expected for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will post sales of $194.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $193.90 million. BOX reported sales of $177.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $768.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $768.40 million to $769.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $842.63 million, with estimates ranging from $828.16 million to $854.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,172,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,188.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $3,745,400. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.23. 40,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. BOX has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

