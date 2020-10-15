$194.04 Million in Sales Expected for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will post sales of $194.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $193.90 million. BOX reported sales of $177.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $768.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $768.40 million to $769.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $842.63 million, with estimates ranging from $828.16 million to $854.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,172,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,188.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $3,745,400. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.23. 40,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. BOX has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit