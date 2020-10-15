1World Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One 1World token can currently be purchased for $0.0786 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $6,657.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1World has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00273589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00094197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.12 or 0.01482923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00149768 BTC.

1World launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 tokens. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

