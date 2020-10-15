$2.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the lowest is $2.22 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $8.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. BMC Equities Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

BLDR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.05. 49,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,595. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.53.

In other Builders FirstSource news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 554.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 867,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 542,277 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 516,774 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,143,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 452,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 534,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 367,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.