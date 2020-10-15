$24.12 Million in Sales Expected for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will post sales of $24.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.40 million. Energy Recovery reported sales of $21.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full year sales of $114.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.20 million to $114.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $94.97 million, with estimates ranging from $92.44 million to $97.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 16.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.06. 2,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.91. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

