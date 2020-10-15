$379.39 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will post $379.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350.50 million and the highest is $411.20 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $388.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $333.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million.

CODI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, insider Elias Sabo bought 21,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $359,255.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,402.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 4,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,881.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 52,631 shares of company stock valued at $935,976 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Compass Diversified by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Compass Diversified by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $18.73. 2,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,718. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

