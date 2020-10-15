3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut 3i Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Investec raised 3i Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut 3i Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3i Group has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.12. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

About 3i Group

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It also offers online and mobile banking, and telephone banking services.

