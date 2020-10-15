$457.80 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to announce $457.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.00 million and the highest is $475.20 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $401.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.19.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $838,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 38.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

