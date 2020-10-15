4Cable TV International (OTCMKTS:CATV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

4Cable TV International Inc (OTCMKTS:CATV) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. 4Cable TV International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 137,586,614 shares changing hands.

4Cable TV International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CATV)

4Cable TV International, Inc provides specialty solutions to the cable television sector. It offers a suite of products comprising RF to Fiber (RF2F), a proprietary line of coax-to-fiber taps that enables cable operators to reach homes within their franchise authorized area; PowerMiser, a circuitry, which allows a low current 1 GHz amplifier and/or line extender to be constructed with a decrease in current power requirements; RF over Glass (RFoG) signal distribution technology that combines the existing cable TV infrastructure with fiber optics to reach the home; and Node+0 application, which combines the RFoG technology platform with its PowerMiser engineering to take fiber signal.

