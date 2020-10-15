$57.84 Million in Sales Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce $57.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.60 million. Points International reported sales of $98.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $260.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.90 million to $261.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $350.17 million, with estimates ranging from $335.13 million to $365.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Points International had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.85 million.

PCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Points International in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Points International during the first quarter worth about $2,688,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Points International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Points International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Points International during the third quarter worth about $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,433. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. Points International has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $127.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.