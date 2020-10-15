888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $170.08

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $170.08 and traded as high as $271.50. 888 Holdings plc (888.L) shares last traded at $267.00, with a volume of 554,741 shares changing hands.

888 has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 888 Holdings plc (888.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 888 Holdings plc (888.L) from GBX 188 ($2.46) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings plc (888.L) in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 214.50 ($2.80).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 212.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 171.01. The company has a market capitalization of $973.46 million and a PE ratio of 14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from 888 Holdings plc (888.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. 888 Holdings plc (888.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

In related news, insider Aviad Kobrine sold 1,834,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £4,549,041.68 ($5,943,352.08).

About 888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

