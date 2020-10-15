$976.19 Million in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce $976.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $967.10 million to $985.48 million. Flowers Foods reported sales of $966.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE FLO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,025. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Flowers Foods by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,897,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,157,000 after acquiring an additional 66,139 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,417 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.