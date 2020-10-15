AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SKFRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AB SKF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get AB SKF alerts:

Shares of AB SKF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.41. 5,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.