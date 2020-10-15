Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.96

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NYSE:ASO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 19298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.