Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.96

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NYSE:ASO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 19298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

