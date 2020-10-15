Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.87

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.87 and traded as high as $16.00. Acadian Timber shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 8,761 shares.

ADN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$11.46 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp will post 1.0106875 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

