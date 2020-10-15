Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.87

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.87 and traded as high as $16.00. Acadian Timber shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 8,761 shares changing hands.

ADN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $264.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$11.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp will post 1.0106875 EPS for the current year.

About Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

