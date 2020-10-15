Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $40.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACCD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,602. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.20. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $44.96.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accolade stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Analyst Recommendations for Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

