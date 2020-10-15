Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Brokerages predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,120. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

