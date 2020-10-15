Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) versus CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Financial Analysis

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) and CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Adams Resources & Energy and CrossAmerica Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adams Resources & Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A CrossAmerica Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

CrossAmerica Partners has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.96%. Given CrossAmerica Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CrossAmerica Partners is more favorable than Adams Resources & Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adams Resources & Energy and CrossAmerica Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Resources & Energy $1.81 billion 0.05 $8.21 million N/A N/A CrossAmerica Partners $2.15 billion 0.28 $18.08 million $0.51 30.69

CrossAmerica Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Adams Resources & Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Adams Resources & Energy and CrossAmerica Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Resources & Energy -0.33% 6.23% 3.13% CrossAmerica Partners 4.75% 16.68% 1.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.5% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of CrossAmerica Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Adams Resources & Energy has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossAmerica Partners has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Adams Resources & Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. CrossAmerica Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. CrossAmerica Partners pays out 411.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Adams Resources & Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CrossAmerica Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

CrossAmerica Partners beats Adams Resources & Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk. The Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other customers primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana. This segment owns and operates a fleet of 256 tractor-trailer rigs and maintains approximately 179 pipeline inventory locations or injection stations. The Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk segment transports liquid chemicals and dry bulk on a for hire basis in the continental United States and into Canada and Mexico. It operates truck terminals in Houston, Corpus Christi, Nederland, and Freeport, Texas; Baton Rouge, St. Rose, and Boutte, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; and Charlotte, North Carolina. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites. The Retail segment is involved in the sale of convenience merchandise items; and retail sale of motor fuels at company operated retail sites and retail sites operated by commission agents. As of April 14, 2020, the company distributed fuel to approximately 1,700 locations; and owned or leased approximately 1,100 sites. CrossAmerica GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP and changed its name to CrossAmerica Partners LP in October 2014. CrossAmerica Partners LP was founded in 1992 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.