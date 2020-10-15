ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.00

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 13777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

ADCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.25. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,483,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,405,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,405,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,211,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,719,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

There is no company description available for ADC Therapeutics SA.

