Adelphoi Market Capitalization Achieves $54,898.30 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a market cap of $54,898.30 and $243.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00272196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00093816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.01463578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00149615 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

