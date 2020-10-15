Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after buying an additional 2,727,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after acquiring an additional 799,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 70.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,703,000 after buying an additional 765,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $248,565,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.63.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,870 shares of company stock valued at $33,989,752 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $500.22. The stock had a trading volume of 76,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $490.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.70. The stock has a market cap of $242.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.