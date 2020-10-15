Adshares Market Capitalization Hits $1.05 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Adshares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $5,942.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00271909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00093784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.01473681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00149618 BTC.

Adshares’ launch date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,769,977 tokens. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Adshares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

