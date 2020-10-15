AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.39. AeroVironment reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. William Blair raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 240.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 41.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVAV traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,772. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

