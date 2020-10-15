ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.83

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and traded as low as $41.60. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 6,322 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGESY. Berenberg Bank raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.