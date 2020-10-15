Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Agenus posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of Agenus stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.26. 59,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,762. The stock has a market cap of $797.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.98. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,827,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,360,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 2,588,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 1,918,471 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Agenus by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

