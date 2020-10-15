Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post sales of $14.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.70 million and the lowest is $12.30 million. Agenus reported sales of $19.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $70.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.20 million to $74.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $61.58 million, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $81.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.98. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 35.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Agenus by 573.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Agenus during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

