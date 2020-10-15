Aggreko (LON:AGK) Upgraded to Hold by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aggreko (LON:AGK) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 350 ($4.57).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGK. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aggreko to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an underweight rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 607.78 ($7.94).

AGK stock opened at GBX 450.80 ($5.89) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96. Aggreko has a 12-month low of GBX 285.90 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 881 ($11.51). The company has a market cap of $937.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 407.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Aggreko’s payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

In other Aggreko news, insider Heath Drewett sold 15,871 shares of Aggreko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £70,149.82 ($91,651.19).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

