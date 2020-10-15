Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.67. Albany International has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $90.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $225.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.28 million. Albany International had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Albany International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,421,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,457,000 after buying an additional 551,131 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,272,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 162,779 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Albany International by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 141,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,504,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

