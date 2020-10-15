Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

ACI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $107,707.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,740.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $67,180,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $24,662,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $22,078,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $19,547,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $11,902,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

