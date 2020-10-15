Albertsons Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,312 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,426% compared to the average daily volume of 329 put options.

Shares of ACI stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $14.12. 196,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 7,100 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $107,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,740.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

