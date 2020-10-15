Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

ALFVY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,359. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

