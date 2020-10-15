Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.57. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 3,781 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

Almonty Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

