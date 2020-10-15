Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Lowered to $157.00 at Bank of America

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.55.

ALNY stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.82. 4,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,406. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $79.49 and a one year high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The business had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $4,732,559.45. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,931 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,140,000 after acquiring an additional 174,876 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

