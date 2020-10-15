Altagas Ltd (ALA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$16.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. Altagas has a 12 month low of C$8.71 and a 12 month high of C$22.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.96. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.0450732 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.36.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

