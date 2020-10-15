Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.27

Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and traded as low as $76.10. Alumasc Group shares last traded at $76.10, with a volume of 36,300 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $28.91 million and a PE ratio of 13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.90.

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 8.20 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.80 ($0.17) by GBX (4.60) (($0.06)). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alumasc Group plc will post 2152.0001253 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Alumasc Group’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

In related news, insider Vijay Thakrar acquired 13,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £9,974.88 ($13,032.24). Also, insider Stephen Beechey purchased 14,085 shares of Alumasc Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.35 ($13,065.52).

Alumasc Group Company Profile (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

