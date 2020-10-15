Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Up 7,800.0% in September

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 7,800.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Alumina stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,248. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. Alumina has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

AWCMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

