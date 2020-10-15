Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Up 7,800.0% in September

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 7,800.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Alumina stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,248. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. Alumina has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

AWCMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit