AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMC. B. Riley Securities lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.04.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $323.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.90. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 51,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 395,669 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,910,000. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.