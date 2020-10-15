American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. American Renal Associates reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Renal Associates.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.89 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of ARA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. 7,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,293. American Renal Associates has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.33 million, a PE ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $637,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in American Renal Associates by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Renal Associates (ARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.