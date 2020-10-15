American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.25 Million

Analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) will post $127.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.10 million and the highest is $127.40 million. American Vanguard reported sales of $124.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year sales of $468.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $471.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $492.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Vanguard.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AVD traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,923. The stock has a market cap of $437.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.03. American Vanguard has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 16,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $241,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,275.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 18,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $262,713.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American Vanguard by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in American Vanguard by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Vanguard (AVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.