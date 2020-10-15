American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

AMWL has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.14.

American Well stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Well stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

American Well Company Profile

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit