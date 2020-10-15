American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. American Well has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

