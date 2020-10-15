Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Raised to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.08.

AMGN stock opened at $237.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.50. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Amgen by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,576,312,000 after buying an additional 171,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after buying an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Analyst Recommendations for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

