Analysts Expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will report $109.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.80 million. ATN International reported sales of $115.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $448.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.67 million to $453.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $504.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.94 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. National Securities upgraded ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of ATN International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

ATNI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,390. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ATN International has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $79.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $808.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.17 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -618.18%.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $78,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,750 shares in the company, valued at $26,484,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ATN International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 22.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 9.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ATN International by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

