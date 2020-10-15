Analysts Expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.06 Million

Brokerages predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will post $179.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.60 million and the highest is $182.00 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $187.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $808.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $788.90 million to $824.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $910.31 million, with estimates ranging from $848.40 million to $968.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. 140166 raised Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,836. The firm has a market cap of $947.19 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 123.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5,262.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 46.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 9.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

